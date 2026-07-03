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Latest Stories
Sports
Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and More React to Historic Moment
"That was my idol growing up," Bam said of surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81-point game.
Trace William Cowen129 days ago
Sports
Sixers Guard Cameron Payne Arrested for Reportedly Giving Police False Name After Argument With Girlfriend
According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, Scottsdale police apprehended Payne last month after the NBA journeyman called 911 following an incident with his girlfriend and then refused to identify himself.
Brad Callas746 days ago
Sports
LeBron James Filmed Verbally Clashing With Cameron Payne: "Stay Humble"
During the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns game on Friday, LeBron James was filmed getting into a verbal confrontation with Cameron Payne.
Joe Price1729 days ago