Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested After Collapsing While Fleeing Police

West fell on hard times following his time in the NBA.

Jun 06, 2024
Delonte West, in a "Legends Basketball" jersey and headband, dribbles a basketball on a court
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Delonte West, in a &quot;Legends Basketball&quot; jersey and headband, dribbles a basketball on a court
The Washington Post via Getty Images

Delonte West, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, has been arrested after collapsing during an on-foot chase with police.

As first reported by DMV News Live, the Fairfax County Police in Virginia chased a man, who was later identified as West, on foot during the early hours of Thursday, June 6. He eventually collapsed during the chase and authorities administered Narcan, a medication used for opioid overdoses. West was then taken to a hospital.

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being found unresponsive on Fairchild Dr in Groveton. The man, who had a warrant, had been initially chased on foot by Fairfax County Police and collapsed; Narcan was administered. More to follow… @NoVaPoliceCars pic.twitter.com/jvYCmWl1uN

— DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) June 6, 2024
Twitter: @DCNewsLive

Fox 5 Live reports that West was arrested after he received treatment. He is being held on bond, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

West has been charged with violating conditions of his release and resisting arrest. His mugshot, which can be seen below, sees West struggling to keep his eyes open.

Delonte West was arrested in Fairfax County, per @fox5dc

Police say he was served a warrant for violation of conditions of release and charged with resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/o03zsdkkT5

— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 6, 2024
Twitter: @TheDunkCentral

West played for various teams in the NBA, starting with the Boston Celtics in 2004 and ending with the Dallas Mavericks in 2012. The 40-year-old later played in the NBA D-League, and played one season with the Chinese team Fujian Xunxing.

Following his professional NBA career, West fell on hard times. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban personally helped him enter a rehab facility in 2020 after photos showed him asking for money in the streets of Dallas. Cuban later shared a photo showing West doing better, and the following year he was seen working at the same therapy center he attended.

Unfortunately, West was arrested after a public intoxication encounter with Florida police in late 2021. The following year, he committed to working towards a basketball comeback through Ice Cube's BIG3 league. By late 2022, he made headlines again when he was arrested on multiple charges including public intoxication and vehicle trespassing.

Delonte WestNBAArrests

Latest in Sports