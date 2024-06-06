Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested After Collapsing While Fleeing Police

Delonte West, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, has been arrested after collapsing during an on-foot chase with police.
As first reported by DMV News Live, the Fairfax County Police in Virginia chased a man, who was later identified as West, on foot during the early hours of Thursday, June 6. He eventually collapsed during the chase and authorities administered Narcan, a medication used for opioid overdoses. West was then taken to a hospital.
Fox 5 Live reports that West was arrested after he received treatment. He is being held on bond, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
West has been charged with violating conditions of his release and resisting arrest. His mugshot, which can be seen below, sees West struggling to keep his eyes open.
West played for various teams in the NBA, starting with the Boston Celtics in 2004 and ending with the Dallas Mavericks in 2012. The 40-year-old later played in the NBA D-League, and played one season with the Chinese team Fujian Xunxing.
Following his professional NBA career, West fell on hard times. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban personally helped him enter a rehab facility in 2020 after photos showed him asking for money in the streets of Dallas. Cuban later shared a photo showing West doing better, and the following year he was seen working at the same therapy center he attended.
Unfortunately, West was arrested after a public intoxication encounter with Florida police in late 2021. The following year, he committed to working towards a basketball comeback through Ice Cube's BIG3 league. By late 2022, he made headlines again when he was arrested on multiple charges including public intoxication and vehicle trespassing.