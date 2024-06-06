Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested After Collapsing While Fleeing Police

Delonte West, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, has been arrested after collapsing during an on-foot chase with police.

As first reported by DMV News Live, the Fairfax County Police in Virginia chased a man, who was later identified as West, on foot during the early hours of Thursday, June 6. He eventually collapsed during the chase and authorities administered Narcan, a medication used for opioid overdoses. West was then taken to a hospital.