British boxer Sherif Lawal died after collapsing during his professional debut on Sunday.
The Associated Press reports Lawal, 29, was hit on the temple in the fourth of six scheduled rounds at London's Harrow Leisure Centre against opponent Malam Varela. Lawal was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"Unfortunately during Sherif's fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead," promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement Monday.
“The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday,” the board posted on Twitter on Monday. ”The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”
Sherif Lawal's management company also expressed its condolences in an Instagram post.
"Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time," a rep said.
RIP.