British boxer Sherif Lawal died after collapsing during his professional debut on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports Lawal, 29, was hit on the temple in the fourth of six scheduled rounds at London's Harrow Leisure Centre against opponent Malam Varela. Lawal was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Unfortunately during Sherif's fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead," promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement Monday.