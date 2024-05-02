Ryan Garcia tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug the day before his victorious bout against Devin Haney last month, as well as the day of the fight.

A letter was sent to both camps informing them of the positive test for the substance Ostarine, as reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger. Garcia has 10 days to request that the secondary, or B-sample, get tested. If he fails to do so or the B-sample comes back positive, his majority decision win over Haney will be overturned.

According to ESPN, Ostarine is used to help athletes "build muscle mass and enhance their rate of fat loss and also to increase staining and recovery ability."

Garcia, 25, delivered a profanity-laden denial on Spaces, calling the test "fake news" and questioning why he was not informed about the findings prior to the match.