Travis Kelce Called Out for Liking Shane Gillis' Controversial 'SNL' Monologue

Gillis drew groans for jokes about women’s gym clothes during his third SNL hosting appearance, years after the show fired him over resurfaced racist and homophobic remarks.

Attorney and activist Cheyenne Hunt argued that the like clashes with the Kelce family’s “safe for you” brand of masculinity, which has helped Travis and Jason Kelce build a lucrative female audience.

Travis Kelce’s Instagram account liked a clip of Shane Gillis’ controversial SNL monologue, with a source saying Kelce was “supporting a friend” and has long been a fan of the show.

Travis Kelce's support for Shane Gillis is drawing criticism after the Kansas City Chiefs star's Instagram account liked a clip of the comedian's controversial Saturday Night Live monologue. For attorney and activist Cheyenne Hunt, the question remains whether the Kelce family's carefully cultivated, female-friendly image holds up under scrutiny. According to Page Six, a source close to Kelce explained the interaction by saying the NFL star has "always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend." Gillis and Kelce already have an established connection, with the comedian appearing at Kelce's Tight End University event in Nashville earlier this year. But Hunt argues that the endorsement deserves a closer look, particularly given the millions of women who have embraced Kelce and his family.

"Do we actually need to be having a conversation about Travis Kelce liking a video of Shane Gillis' misogynistic SNL monologue?" Hunt asked in an Instagram Reel. "I think yes." Hunt's criticism centers on the Kelce family's transformation from football personalities into a lucrative entertainment brand that has benefited greatly from its appeal to women. "The Kelce brothers have built their entire brand off of being the golden retriever, girl dad, safe for you version of NFL masculinity," she said. "They're the good guys, and that's what makes their podcast, their brand deals, their marketplace entirely viable to grow into female audiences." She pointed to Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie, and the influx of female fans who began following the Chiefs star after his relationship with Taylor Swift became public. For Hunt, that popularity comes with accountability.

"If you're effectively capitalizing on your implied allyship to women, women have the right to ask if it's real and scrutinize whether or not you're actually in alignment with it," she argued. And the conversation about Kelce's relationship with women didn't begin with Taylor Swift. His former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, whom he dated on and off from 2017 until 2022, has repeatedly discussed the public scrutiny and harassment she experienced following their breakup. During an appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Nicole described the relentless online commentary surrounding her former relationship. "It's pretty constant. Exhausting," she said. "I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation."