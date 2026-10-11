Shane Gillis Under Fire Again After Latest 'SNL' Monologue

Shane Gillis is catching heat again over his Saturday Night Live monologue, this time after delivering jokes about women at the gym, gay men, and Adolf Hitler during his third hosting appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series since his controversial 2019 firing.

According to Variety, the 38-year-old comedian opened his latest hosting stint by discussing his weight and why he hates working out in public. "Going to the public gym as a fat guy, especially in New York, is a nightmare, dude," Gillis said, before joking about encountering muscular gay men who appeared unimpressed by his physique.

But the audience reaction shifted when Gillis turned his attention to women's workout clothes. "I haven't been to the gym in so long I didn't know women just dress like whores now?" he asked, drawing audible groans from the studio audience.