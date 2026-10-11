Shane Gillis Under Fire Again After Latest 'SNL' Monologue

Key Takeaways
- Shane Gillis joked about women’s gym clothes, muscular gay men, his sisters, and his Hitler-like haircut during his third SNL hosting appearance.
- His line that women at the gym “dress like whores now” drew audible groans, while his “You’re either gay or you’re Hitler” punchline received a muted response.
- The backlash follows Gillis’ 2019 SNL firing over resurfaced offensive podcast clips and criticism of his jokes while hosting Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart.
Shane Gillis is catching heat again over his Saturday Night Live monologue, this time after delivering jokes about women at the gym, gay men, and Adolf Hitler during his third hosting appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series since his controversial 2019 firing.
According to Variety, the 38-year-old comedian opened his latest hosting stint by discussing his weight and why he hates working out in public. "Going to the public gym as a fat guy, especially in New York, is a nightmare, dude," Gillis said, before joking about encountering muscular gay men who appeared unimpressed by his physique.
But the audience reaction shifted when Gillis turned his attention to women's workout clothes. "I haven't been to the gym in so long I didn't know women just dress like whores now?" he asked, drawing audible groans from the studio audience.
Gillis continued, describing tight workout shorts and complaining about women filming themselves exercising, joking that he was probably in the background of multiple TikTok videos.
Gillis then moved on to his family, referring to his sisters as "two big, fat-bitch sisters" before turning his receding hairline into a joke about Hitler.
"I've balded directly into an Adolf Hitler haircut," he said, explaining that his hair falls forward whenever he gives speeches.
Gillis claimed brushing it sideways would make him look gay before delivering his punchline: "You're either gay or you're Hitler, and isn't that where we're at as a country?" The joke received a muted response before the monologue ended.
The appearance comes seven years after Gillis was fired from SNL just five days after being announced as a cast member in September 2019. The dismissal followed resurfaced podcast clips featuring anti-Asian slurs and other offensive remarks. Gillis subsequently built a successful stand-up career, launched the Netflix comedy series Tires, and returned to host SNL in 2024.
The latest controversy also follows Gillis' appearance as host of The Roast of Kevin Hart in May, where his jokes about Sheryl Underwood's late husband's suicide drew criticism.
Gillis also targeted Chelsea Handler, declaring, "Chelsea is a Zionist," before Handler responded, "Judaism and Zionism are two different things."
That Netflix special generated additional backlash over Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd joke, prompting criticism from D.L. Hughley, Wanda Sykes, and pastor Jamal Bryant.
Joe Rogan subsequently defended the roast format, calling comedians who objected to the material "traitors," while Hart argued that performers and audiences understood what to expect.