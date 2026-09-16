Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New Mansion Will Reportedly Tell You to Back Off

A local realtor said the secluded village already has police patrols and nearby 24-hour condo security, while Kelce’s Kansas home reportedly remains the couple’s primary base during the NFL season.

The couple reportedly bought the $5.35 million, 21,000-square-foot Lake Erie estate in Bratenahl, which has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater and a game room.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce installed a voice-warning system at their new Ohio mansion that tells anyone approaching too closely to stay off the property.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a message for anyone getting a little too curious about their new Ohio mansion: back off. And apparently, their house will deliver it for them. The newlyweds have installed a warning system around their $5.35 million lakefront estate that can verbally alert anyone who gets too close, according to Page Six. This isn't just some high-tech feature waiting around for a potential trespasser, either: A neighbor has already accidentally triggered it.

“A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” a nearby resident told the outlet. Consider the property line officially announced. Swift and Kelce quietly purchased the 21,000-square-foot mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $5.35 million in March, months before getting married at Madison Square Garden in July. The massive Lake Erie property has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater and a game room—and puts Kelce just miles from Cleveland Heights, where the Chiefs tight end grew up. But the arrival of one of the world's biggest pop stars and one of the NFL's most recognizable players hasn't resulted in Bratenahl getting locked down around them. “The village is a relatively secluded lakefront property,” veteran local realtor Patricia Knight Gary told Page Six. “Something may have been set up at that particular home which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that.”