Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New Mansion Will Reportedly Tell You to Back Off

Key Takeaways
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce installed a voice-warning system at their new Ohio mansion that tells anyone approaching too closely to stay off the property.
- The couple reportedly bought the $5.35 million, 21,000-square-foot Lake Erie estate in Bratenahl, which has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater and a game room.
- A local realtor said the secluded village already has police patrols and nearby 24-hour condo security, while Kelce’s Kansas home reportedly remains the couple’s primary base during the NFL season.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a message for anyone getting a little too curious about their new Ohio mansion: back off.
And apparently, their house will deliver it for them.
The newlyweds have installed a warning system around their $5.35 million lakefront estate that can verbally alert anyone who gets too close, according to Page Six. This isn't just some high-tech feature waiting around for a potential trespasser, either: A neighbor has already accidentally triggered it.
“A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” a nearby resident told the outlet.
Consider the property line officially announced.
Swift and Kelce quietly purchased the 21,000-square-foot mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $5.35 million in March, months before getting married at Madison Square Garden in July. The massive Lake Erie property has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater and a game room—and puts Kelce just miles from Cleveland Heights, where the Chiefs tight end grew up.
But the arrival of one of the world's biggest pop stars and one of the NFL's most recognizable players hasn't resulted in Bratenahl getting locked down around them.
“The village is a relatively secluded lakefront property,” veteran local realtor Patricia Knight Gary told Page Six. “Something may have been set up at that particular home which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that.”
Bratenahl wasn't exactly operating without security before Swift and Kelce showed up. Knight Gary said the village already has its own small police force that regularly patrols the area, while condos nearby have 24-hour security. She added that the couple's presence could prompt conversations about beefing that up even further.
The Ohio mansion also isn't expected to become Swift and Kelce's only—or even primary—home. Kelce's house in Leawood, Kansas, reportedly remains their main base while he's playing for the Chiefs. Swift already has properties in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, plus her Tribeca home in New York.
For Bratenahl residents, that leaves another question: what happens when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce become your part-time neighbors?
Knight Gary said residents didn't receive some special heads-up before the celebrity couple arrived. “We found out publicly when everyone else did,” she said.