Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Find Buyer for Their $1.275M Texas Mansion

The couple moved into their custom lakefront estate in 2025, while Biles now plans to join Owens in Indianapolis following his move to the Colts.

The 3,998-square-foot home sits on more than an acre and features two primary suites, a wine wall, sauna, dog-washing station, resort-style pool, and three-car garage.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens found a buyer for their former Houston-area mansion after listing it for $1.275 million.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are saying goodbye to their former Texas mansion, which is now under contract after being listed for $1.275 million. The Olympic champion and Indianapolis Colts safety lived at the Houston-area property while waiting for construction on their custom-built lakefront estate to finally wrap up. According to the Houston Business Journal, the 3,998-square-foot residence sits on more than an acre inside the gated Castle Court at Benders Landing Estates community in Spring, Texas. Built in 2019, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property has an appraised value of about $1.2 million. The house features two primary suites, a media room, a private study, and a kitchen with quartz countertops, a waterfall island, and a hidden pantry. It also has a wine wall, sauna, and a mudroom with a dog-washing station. Outside, a resort-style swimming pool and three-car garage round out the amenities.

Realtor Melissa Franklin of RE/MAX Integrity confirmed the listing and told the publication she helped Biles purchase the home in 2020. The pending sale comes nearly a year after Biles and Owens completed their much larger real estate project: a custom-designed waterfront mansion that took five years to bring to life. "Home building requires a lot of patience," Biles wrote on Instagram when the couple finally received their keys in November 2025. The two began planning the residence in 2020, but HOA approvals delayed construction until February 2022. What was initially supposed to be a nine-month build stretched into nearly four years. "They lied when they said nine months to build!" Biles joked at the time.

Since moving in, Biles has given followers several tours of the finished property, showcasing its double-island kitchen, marble bathrooms, lakefront pool, outdoor cooking area, and dedicated dog room. The couple even installed two sets of washers and dryers because, as Biles explained, Owens always seemed to want to do laundry the same day. Their housing situation has also changed considerably since they married in 2023. Owens spent time with the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears before signing a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in March. During his Chicago stint, Biles regularly traveled between Illinois and Texas. She recently revealed that three masked men stole her Porsche GTS from their Chicago residence, although the vehicle was eventually recovered. Now, another relocation is on the calendar.