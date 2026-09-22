Simone Biles Says 3 Masked Men Stole Her Porsche From Chicago Home: ‘We Recovered the Car’

The couple has since left Chicago after Owens signed with the Indianapolis Colts, while their permanent home base remains their newly completed Texas mansion.

Biles called the full account a “story for another time” and said the break-in helped prompt her and husband Jonathan Owens to get a Doberman.

Simone Biles said three masked men stole her Porsche GTS from her Chicago home, but authorities recovered the car and she now plans to replace it.

Simone Biles says three masked men broke into her Chicago home and made off with her Porsche GTS—and although she eventually got the car back, she's decided she doesn't want it anymore. The 29-year-old Olympic champion revealed the incident on TikTok on Monday, September 21, while getting ready to shop for a replacement vehicle. According to Biles, the break-in happened during the final months that she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were based in Chicago, where Owens spent two seasons playing safety for the Bears. “I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche,” Biles said in a TikTok video. “Stole the GTS.”

Biles didn't offer specifics about how the men entered the residence, when the theft occurred, or how authorities recovered the vehicle. She did confirm that the Porsche was returned, captioning her post, “yes we recovered the car, onto the next.” The gymnast said the full account was a “story for another time,” but revealed the incident led to another addition to the Biles-Owens household: a Doberman. “The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity,” Biles said. “It’d be really easy for producers to just film regularly. That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman.” It wasn't the couple's only encounter with an attempted theft this year. While Biles and Owens were in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, Owens said someone attempted to snatch a shopping bag from him on the street in Milan. The attempt failed because Owens had the bag wrapped around his hand. “Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan,” Owens wrote on X at the time, adding that the person “took off running immediately.”