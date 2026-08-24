Simone Biles Pulls Up in Custom Colts Fit to Support Jonathan Owens

Owens recorded one tackle in Indianapolis’ 34-6 loss as he began his first preseason with the Colts after signing with the team in March.

Biles and Owens shared a kiss and their familiar handshake before kickoff, and she posted the sideline moment with the caption, “we’re so back.”

Simone Biles supported husband Jonathan Owens at the Colts’ preseason game against the Falcons in a custom cropped Indianapolis top, black pants, and a quilted Chanel bag.

Simone Biles turned Jonathan Owens’ latest preseason appearance into a family affair, arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a custom Colts look before sharing a kiss with her husband on the field ahead of the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. According to The New York Post, Biles wore an all-black outfit built around a cropped Colts top, loose-fitting black pants, and a quilted Chanel bag, with her long braids falling past her waist. She was also carrying a camera as she made her way around the sideline, capturing moments from Owens’ first preseason with Indianapolis. Before kickoff, the couple talked, laughed, kissed, and appeared to go through a familiar handshake. Biles later posted a shot of the moment to her Instagram Story with the caption, “we’re so back.”

The appearance marked another milestone in Owens’ latest NFL chapter. The veteran safety signed with the Colts in March after spending two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Biles celebrated the move at the time, writing on Instagram that she was “beyond proud” of her husband as he prepared for another change of scenery. Owens is entering his first season in Indianapolis after previous stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and Bears. He spent four seasons with Houston before joining Green Bay in 2023, then moved to Chicago the following year. He recorded one tackle in Indianapolis’ 34-6 preseason loss to Atlanta. Biles has become a regular presence during Owens’ NFL career, often traveling between her own commitments and his football schedule. The two married in a Texas courthouse ceremony in April 2023 before holding a second wedding in Mexico the following month.