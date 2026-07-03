Jonathan Owens

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2025 TIME100 Gala
Sports

Simone Biles Reveals She Had Near-Death Medical Emergency While Husband Was Away at Colts Practice

The 11-time Olympic medalist posted a photo of hospital wristbands on her Instagram Stories.

Trey Alston40 days ago
Simone Biles Gives an Exclusive Look Inside Her Massive Texas Home
Sports

Inside Simone Biles’ Texas Lakefront Mansion and Cozy Dog-Friendly Bedroom

Inside the lakefront mansion Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spent five years designing, from cozy dog-friendly bedroom to resort-style backyard oasis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
Jonathan Owens Praises Simone Biles for 'Being at Every Game' Before NFL Playoffs
Sports

Jonathan Owens Praises Simone Biles for 'Being at Every Game' Before NFL Playoffs

Owens appreciates Biles for her unwavering support throughout his challenging yet successful NFL season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo187 days ago
Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are the Picture of Bliss in their Custom-Built Mansion
Sports

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Reveal Their Custom Texas Mansion in Stunning New Photos

The happy couple is giving fans a peek inside the dream home they built from the ground up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles smiling and sitting together at a sports event, with spectators in the background
Sports

Simone Biles Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Fans Criticizing Her Relationship With Husband Jonathan Owens

Biles told fans that she would block them on social media if she saw them questioning her marriage or criticizing her husband.

Joe Price788 days ago
Two people smiling and looking up, man in patterned brown shirt, woman in black blazer, at a sports event
Sports

Simone Biles Defends Husband’s Viral Moment When He Called Himself the ‘Catch’ in Their Relationship

The Olympian stood by her husband amid calls for the couple to split.

Alex Ocho820 days ago
Sports

Simone Biles Seemingly Responds to Criticism of Husband Calling Himself the 'Catch' in the Relationship

Owens revealed that he didn't know who the Olympic gymnast was when they matched on a dating app in 2020.

tara mahadevan935 days ago
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