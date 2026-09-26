Tim Tebow Backs Away from Christian Group After Pablo Torre Exposé

Tebow has not made the split permanent as he continues advocating for the Renewed Hope Act of 2026 and expanded resources to identify children depicted in sexual abuse material.

Pablo Torre’s investigation examined how the Christian events group uses celebrity speakers before pitching attendees on expensive wealth-building and investing programs.

Tim Tebow paused his relationship with Life Surge while his team investigates allegations he called “extremely, extremely serious.”

Tim Tebow is backing away from Life Surge after a Pablo Torre investigation put the Christian events organization—and the expensive financial programs sold to its attendees—under scrutiny. The former NFL quarterback confirmed to NBC News that he has paused his relationship with Life Surge while his team investigates allegations raised by Pablo Torre Finds Out. The investigation examined how the faith-based organization uses events featuring prominent Christian speakers and entertainers before pitching attendees on paid programs promising to teach them about investing and building wealth. “The allegations are extremely, extremely serious,” Tebow told reporters. “And it’s something that we take very serious. And so for us, we’re having our team do an investigation but also pausing our relationship ‘til we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

Tebow has appeared at Life Surge events as one of the organization’s marquee speakers. Torre’s reporting examined allegations from attendees who said they spent significant amounts of money after attending the events, raising questions about how Life Surge’s religious messaging and celebrity speakers factored into the sales operation. Tebow said the investigation caught him by surprise. “Honestly, I was at an anti-human trafficking conference yesterday, and the team shared with me when we were leaving as we were flying to Alabama for [an] event,” he said. “And kind of caught off guard with some of it, and I think that’s why we’re trying to understand more of the facts to really learn it.” For now, Tebow isn't making the separation permanent. His team is investigating the claims while his relationship with Life Surge remains frozen. The controversy arrives during a particularly visible stretch for Tebow, whose work away from football has increasingly centered on combating child exploitation.

Earlier this year, Tebow appeared before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism to push for passage of the bipartisan Renewed Hope Act of 2026. The legislation would dramatically expand the federal personnel dedicated to identifying children depicted in child sexual abuse material, including adding more than 200 investigators, forensic specialists, and criminal analysts. Tebow used the hearing to lay out the results of Operation Renewed Hope, the international victim-identification initiative backed by his Tim Tebow Foundation. “Over the course of three operations — 1,119 children have been tentatively identified,” Tebow testified. “500 children have been safeguarded. Almost half of those were American children.” He also told lawmakers that the challenge is growing. According to Tebow, an Interpol database now contains more than 89,000 series involving children who have yet to be identified.

“Our country’s most precious and vulnerable lives have been forgotten,” Tebow said. “Every day, these children lose hope, and it’s not the fault of law enforcement that these children wait. They need more resources, plain and simple.”