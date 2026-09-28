Heather Hardy Sues Jake Paul's MVP for Over $10M, Says Fight Left Her With 'Permanent Brain Injury'

MVP says Hardy’s promoter arranged the bout, the athletic commission medically cleared her and the company followed all required safety protocols.

Hardy says the fight left her with memory loss, seizures, dizziness, impaired vision and balance issues after Serrano landed 278 punches across 10 rounds, leading to post-concussion and traumatic brain injury diagnoses and her retirement.

Heather Hardy sued Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions for more than $10 million, alleging negligence and Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act violations tied to the “permanent brain injury” she says she suffered in her 2023 rematch with Amanda Serrano.

Heather Hardy is coming after Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions for more than $10 million, alleging her final fight left her with a "permanent brain injury"—an injury the former world champion has been publicly speaking about for more than a year. Hardy filed suit Sept. 23 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas over her brutal 2023 rematch against Amanda Serrano, ESPN reported. The 44-year-old former WBO featherweight champion alleges negligence and violations of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, claiming potential warning signs were ignored before she stepped into the ring against Serrano on an MVP card in Dallas. Hardy also alleges MVP used Holden Boxing as the event's licensed promoter to avoid legal liability. MVP has pushed back against the allegations. The company told ESPN that Hardy's promoter, Lou DiBella, arranged her participation and that the athletic commission overseeing the event medically cleared Hardy.

"MVP followed applicable protocols for the fight," the promotion said, adding that it proceeded under the commission's authority and "standard medical and safety requirements." MVP said it has "great respect for Heather Hardy" and hopes she receives the care and support she needs. Hardy's claims about the damage she suffered aren't new. In April 2025, she gave ESPN an extensive account of her declining health after leaving boxing, describing memory problems, dizziness, impaired vision, seizures, and difficulty maintaining her balance. Neurological testing ultimately resulted in diagnoses including post-concussion syndrome and traumatic brain injuries. "I had ... damaged parts that would never return," Hardy said. "Which is terrifying to hear that you've lost pieces of your brain and you don't know what they are and you'll never remember." Hardy’s final fight numbers were staggering. Serrano landed 278 punches against her over 10 rounds, including 242 power punches, before cruising to a unanimous decision by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91. Hardy later said her brain and vision didn't feel right after the bout. Her mother recalled Hardy suffering double vision, dizziness, and diminished peripheral vision, and Hardy ended up in a Texas emergency room days later with post-concussion symptoms.

She was subsequently barred from fighting for six months. Continued vision problems eventually sent her to an ophthalmologist, who told Hardy the issue was her brain. She retired soon afterward. The lawsuit comes as Paul has been loudly celebrating just how far MVP's reach has grown since that 2023 card. "I brought boxing and combat sports to Netflix and had the most-viewed sporting event streamed ever," Paul recently told Front Office Sports, referring to his November 2024 fight against Mike Tyson.