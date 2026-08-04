Jake Paul Taunts the NFL — And Josh Hokit Accepts His $1M Boxing Challenge

Hokit enters the potential matchup as an 8-0 MMA fighter whose recent wins and inflammatory post-fight comments about Brittney Griner and Michelle Obama have made him one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures.

Paul responded by inviting the undefeated UFC heavyweight and former Fresno State football and All-American wrestling standout to his Puerto Rico camp, saying he would "gladly embarrass" him in the ring.

Josh Hokit publicly accepted Jake Paul’s $1 million crossover challenge after Paul claimed no NFL player could last two rounds in a boxing ring and that he could catch an NFL touchdown with no training.

Josh Hokit has a new target in his sights—and it isn't another UFC heavyweight. Days after Jake Paul challenged NFL players to test themselves in the boxing ring, the undefeated UFC fighter and former NFL hopeful publicly accepted the offer, setting the stage for a potential crossover showdown. Hokit responded directly to Paul's social media challenge, writing, "With all due respect, @jakepaul… Not only could I beat you in a boxing match, I'd beat you in any sport under the sun."

Paul didn't leave the challenge unanswered. He fired back by inviting Hokit to his Puerto Rico training camp. "I see your hustle. You do your best to sell," Paul wrote. "If you want to fly down to Puerto Rico and box—anytime I will gladly embarrass you."

The exchange traces back to comments Paul made while defending his claim that he could make an NFL roster. The YouTuber-turned-boxer argued that catching passes at the professional level would come naturally to him, while questioning the athleticism of many current NFL players. "I think there's a lot of super mediocrity in the NFL and a lot of not good athletes," Paul said. He later doubled down by posting, "Not a single NFL player could last 2 rounds in a professional boxing ring. Meanwhile I can catch a touchdown pass tomorrow in the NFL with 0 training."