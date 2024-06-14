Odell Beckham Jr. Shows Love to Drake by Sharing Video Rapping Along to Kendrick Diss "Family Matters"

Beckham and Drake have been friends for a long time, and they were so close that for a brief point, the NFL star lived at the Canadian rapper's Toronto residence. In an appearance on the Punch Line Podcast earlier this year, he recalled when someone broke into the house while he was there.

"Somehow [these guys] found The Boy's house, broke into it. And man they come into the room like, 'We made it to Drake's crib!' [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here," Beckham said. "So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point. They're like, 'OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?'"