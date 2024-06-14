Odell Beckham Jr. Shows Love to Drake by Sharing Video Rapping Along to Kendrick Diss "Family Matters"

Odell Beckham Jr. has made it clear he's team Drake in the beef with Kendrick Lamar.
In a video shared on social media, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver recorded himself rapping along to Drake's Kendrick Lamar diss record, "Family Matters." A lot of fans felt as though K Dot got the last laugh with his No. 1 single "Not Like Us," but Odell is showing love to his good friend with his latest video enthusiastically listening to the track while behind the wheel.
Beckham and Drake have been friends for a long time, and they were so close that for a brief point, the NFL star lived at the Canadian rapper's Toronto residence. In an appearance on the Punch Line Podcast earlier this year, he recalled when someone broke into the house while he was there.
"Somehow [these guys] found The Boy's house, broke into it. And man they come into the room like, 'We made it to Drake's crib!' [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here," Beckham said. "So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point. They're like, 'OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?'"
More recently, Beckham has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian after they were spotted hanging out last September. Last month, however, a source told TMZ that the couple had split. Despite this, it's not clear if they were ever actually an item, as they never publicly acknowledged the rumored romance.