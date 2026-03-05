Sports

Lewis Hamilton Wants African Countries to 'Take Back' the Continent From Europe

The majority of African nations have been colonized at one point or another.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari walks in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 5, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image via Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is calling on African countries to “take back” the continent, which he said is “controlled” by European nations.

The 41-year-old British racing driver, who currently competes for Ferrari, said that he hopes to compete in a grand prix in Africa before he eventually retires and wants to see the influence of former colonial rules wane.

“I've got roots from a few different places there, like Togo and Benin. I'm really proud of that part of the world,” said Hamilton, per ESPN. “I think it is the most beautiful part of the world, and I don't like that the rest of the world owns so much of it and takes so much from it, and no one speaks about it.”

He added that he “really” hopes to see leaders across Africa “all unite and come together and take Africa back.”

“Take it back from the French, take it back from the Spanish, take it back from the Portuguese and the British,” said Hamilton, who was the first Black Formula One driver. “It's so important for the future of that continent. They have all the resources to be the greatest and most powerful place in the world, and that's probably why they are being controlled the way they are.”

The majority of African nations, except Ethiopia and Liberia, have been colonized at one point or another. Britain, Germany, Portugal, France, and Italy have all staked a claim to African land throughout history.

Western Sahara is still disputed by Morocco, but the last country to declare independence from Africa was as late as 1990, when Namibia declared independence from South Africa, which administered the country after Germany established control in the 1880s.

Hamilton said that he’s been fighting for an African grand prix.

“For the past six years, maybe seven, I've been fighting in the background to get a grand prix ... sitting with stakeholders and asking the question, 'Why are we not in Africa?'” he said.

“I don't want to leave the sport without having a grand prix there, without getting to race there, so I'm chasing them. They're setting certain dates; I'm like, 'Damn, I could be running out of time,' so I'm going to be here for a while until that happens. That would be amazing, given that I'm half African.”

Related Stories

Akon, wearing a black jacket, poses at the Amazon Music '26 Lot Party event with a blue background.
Music

Akon Says He Stopped Talking About Akon City Because It Became a 'Target'

He assures it's still in development.

Trey Alston201 days ago
(L) Vic Mensa attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (R) IShowSpeed attends the 2025 A Year In TIME Event at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 10, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Vic Mensa Says IShowSpeed's Africa Tour Is 'Undoing a Massive Amount of Propaganda'

The rapper said that the 28-day streaming marathon gave a "firsthand account of the glory of Africa."

Jaelani Turner-Williams211 days ago
Sankofa's Inaugural Fundraiser Honors Danny Glover on Harry Belafonte's Birthday
Pop Culture

Sankofa’s Inaugural Los Angeles Fundraiser to Honor Danny Glover on Harry Belafonte’s Birthday

Chuck D and Dolores Huerta will also be honored at the March 1 event.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App