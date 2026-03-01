Akon Says He Stopped Talking About Akon City Because It Became a 'Target'

Akon says he no longer promotes his planned city, Akon City, because he believes it has become a “target” for misinformation.

On Kid L’s podcast, Akon spoke about the Wakanda-inspired city he first announced in 2018, explaining why he doesn’t talk about it as much anymore.

“I stopped promoting it because I realized that the more I promoted it, the more popular it got—and it started to become a target,” said the singer around the 27-minute, 40-second mark of the video below.

“Africa is one of those kinds of places that the system had a design to keep it down because of all of the resources, and how they could leverage it,” he continued. “Projects like this, all it has to do is spark confidence in the people.”

“I kind of already saw where it was going, so I said, ‘OK, let me just back off the marketing approach and just allow it to be done,’” Akon continued. “I realized that the more they knew what I was doing, the more the sabotage started to come. I started to see a lot of fake news and bots online.”