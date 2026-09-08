Latest Stories
Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes' Star F1 Driver
The 19-year-old Italian driver is the youngest championship leader in Formula 1 history.
Max Verstappen: Why is Formula 1’s Top Driver Threatening Retirement?
The Complete Guide to Max Verstappen’s retirement rumors and his issues with F1’s new regulations.
Formula 1 Joins Forces With Nahmias for Racing-Inspired Collection
The apparel collection arrives ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.
66-Year-Old F1 Driver Killed in Seven-Car Crash at Qualifier
Six other drivers were taken to a nearby medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
F1 Races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Expected to Be Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict
The cancellations could reduce the 2026 F1 season to 22 races and create a lengthy gap in the spring schedule.
Lewis Hamilton Wants African Countries to 'Take Back' the Continent From Europe
The majority of African nations have been colonized at one point or another.