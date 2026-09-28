Sports

Josh Allen is on Injury Watch After Buffalo Bills' Win

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills took a hit in the team's game.

A football player in a gray uniform holding a cap, standing with a hand over his heart during a national anthem, in a crowded stadium.
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 24-16. A win is always a good thing, but during the game, there was a scary moment when the quarterback took a helmet to the knee.

After that helmet incident on the field, Allen was seen limping off the field in video footage. Allen was also seen favoring his left knee after the game during a press conference.

Sports doctor Jesse Morse took to social media after the matchup to share his thoughts, and he said that he thinks it could be an injury of the MCL variety.

"Josh Allen Left knee injury Most likely: MCL sprain +/- bone bruise. If grade 1 sprain - likely plays Week 4. If grade 2 sprain - could miss 1-3 weeks + ⬇️ in designed runs. Grade 2 + mensicus - 3+ weeks. If ACL involved - gets complicated, s/e. If bad meniscal tear - think Jaxson Dart," Morse stated on X.

Morse says that he believes it's likely a Grade 1 MCL strain.

"This may very well be a Grade 1, which would be okay; he'd probably play with a knee sleeve. But his mobility and rushing ability would be compromised," Morse said on the video, adding, "If this is moderate, there is a possibility he misses games."

So, Allen has some time off before the team’s next game, which is against the New England Patriots next weekend for Week 4.

Of course, Allen is not known for skipping games due to injuries. In his nine-year career, he's played in every game of each season all but once, according to NFL research, which was during his first year in the NFL when he was out four games after suffering a Grade 1 elbow sprain.

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