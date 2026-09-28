Josh Allen is on Injury Watch After Buffalo Bills' Win

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 24-16. A win is always a good thing, but during the game, there was a scary moment when the quarterback took a helmet to the knee.

After that helmet incident on the field, Allen was seen limping off the field in video footage. Allen was also seen favoring his left knee after the game during a press conference.

Sports doctor Jesse Morse took to social media after the matchup to share his thoughts, and he said that he thinks it could be an injury of the MCL variety.

"Josh Allen Left knee injury Most likely: MCL sprain +/- bone bruise. If grade 1 sprain - likely plays Week 4. If grade 2 sprain - could miss 1-3 weeks + ⬇️ in designed runs. Grade 2 + mensicus - 3+ weeks. If ACL involved - gets complicated, s/e. If bad meniscal tear - think Jaxson Dart," Morse stated on X.

Morse says that he believes it's likely a Grade 1 MCL strain.