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Latest Stories

Noah Kahan.
Music

Noah Kahan Turns Pooping and Peeing Incidents Into Congress Comedy Call Skit

After at least two instances of fans choosing to relieve themselves at their seats, the singer-songwriter pretended to call Congress about the matter during a recent show.

Jose Martinez6 days ago
Noah Kahan
Music

Noah Kahan Reminds Fans Not to Poop on the Floor at His Show After Fan Poops on Floor

He was seemingly responding to a recent viral video.

Trey Alston32 days ago
Flavor Flav.
Pop Culture

Flavor Flav Recalls 'Flavor of Love' Contestant Pooping On Floor: 'Smelled Like a Wild Gorilla'

Tykeisha "Somethin'" Thomas pooped on the staircase during season two of the former VH1 series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams174 days ago
DDG wears beige KidSuper printed t-shirt, pink KidSuper pants, crystals necklaces, outside KidSuper, during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pop Culture

DDG Calls Out Apple Music for Poop Emoji Name Blunder: 'Fix This, Gang'

Earlier this year, DDG's brother got into a fight with someone after they called the streamer "Doo Doo Garbage."

Joe Price391 days ago
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A TV studio with three men seated at a desk and one man in a blue blazer walking away. The set has "Inside the NBA" branding.
Sports

Shaq Abruptly Leaves ‘Inside the NBA’ Set to Use Bathroom: 'Sorry About That, America'

The four-time NBA champion's bathroom break caused his 'Inside the NBA' co-hosts to make several jokes at his expense.

Mark Elibert463 days ago
DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on February 12, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Sports

Jimmy Butler’s Basketball Shorts Were Reportedly Stained and People Have Theories

A dark yellow stain on Jimmy Butler's shorts had people guessing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams531 days ago
A man with a beard and a headset microphone smiles, wearing a light blue shirt. The background is blurred and red.
Sports

Jason Kelce Reveals He Accidentally Pooped His Pants Before an NFL Game

Kelce said he ran right to the showers after a teammate told him he had "sh*t" running down his leg.

Mark Elibert623 days ago
Billie Eilish smiles and points at her phone screen displaying a call from 'TYLER', wearing casual attire with a checkered shirt and a cap
Music

Watch Billie Eilish Prank Call Tyler, The Creator, Tell Him She Pooped Her Pants on First Date

The extent of Billie and Tyler's friendship was on full display.

Trey Alston734 days ago
Two photos of a shirtless, elderly man lying on the ground on the left and standing with hands raised on the right. Faces and identities are not visible
Life

Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude

Despite numerous calls to police, tenants of a Santa Monica apartment complex say they endure harassment and threats from their neighbor.

Alex Ocho756 days ago
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View of the Seine River in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, lined with buildings and trees
Life

Poop Protest Threatens to Taint Lead-up to Paris Olympics

The Seine River is the setting for the defecation demonstration, which could come ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Trace William Cowen765 days ago
Halsey performs on stage wearing a white sleeveless top and a distinctive Miu Miu skirt with a cinched waist, holding a microphone
Music

Lily Allen Reveals She Once Had an Onstage Diarrhea Emergency During Concert: 'I Was Desperate to Go to the Toilet'

The "Smile" singer wasn't laughing when she had to run offstage to handle a bathroom emergency.

Jaelani Turner-Williams792 days ago
Life

Nepal to Make Everest Climbers Bring Their Feces Back Down Mountain

The country has implemented new waste regulations for climbers who want to take on the 29,032-foot mountain.

Jaelani Turner-Williams855 days ago
Music

21 Savage Jokingly Asks Fans If He Should Change Poop Line on "Pop Ur Sh*t"

The rapper referenced it from "Pop Ur Sh*t" in a recent Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams928 days ago
Life

YouTuber Arrested for Throwing Bucket of Poo on Train Passengers

The man regularly performs this stunt as he shown in several of his videos on YouTube.

Mark Elibert928 days ago
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Life

Drought-Prone California OKs New Rules for Turning Wastewater Directly Into Drinking Water

California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.

Associated Press951 days ago
Music

Joe Jonas Recounts the Time He Sh*t Himself Mid-Performance: ‘It Has Happened to Many Artists’

"I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now,” the singer confided.

Brad Callas1111 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Promises to Stay a ‘Happy Silly Dude Til I’m Old and Grey’ After Being Trolled for ‘Poopy Pants’ Tweet

Cudi had a few words for followers who clowned him after saying the infamous McDonald's Grimace Shake gave him "poopy pants for 24 hours."

Brad Callas1122 days ago

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