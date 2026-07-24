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Noah Kahan Turns Pooping and Peeing Incidents Into Congress Comedy Call Skit
After at least two instances of fans choosing to relieve themselves at their seats, the singer-songwriter pretended to call Congress about the matter during a recent show.
Noah Kahan Reminds Fans Not to Poop on the Floor at His Show After Fan Poops on Floor
He was seemingly responding to a recent viral video.
Tracy Morgan Says He Doesn’t Feel Bad About Pooping in Pool After His Shoes Were Stolen
“I taught them a lesson.”
Flavor Flav Recalls 'Flavor of Love' Contestant Pooping On Floor: 'Smelled Like a Wild Gorilla'
Tykeisha "Somethin'" Thomas pooped on the staircase during season two of the former VH1 series.
DDG Calls Out Apple Music for Poop Emoji Name Blunder: 'Fix This, Gang'
Earlier this year, DDG's brother got into a fight with someone after they called the streamer "Doo Doo Garbage."
Shaq Abruptly Leaves ‘Inside the NBA’ Set to Use Bathroom: 'Sorry About That, America'
The four-time NBA champion's bathroom break caused his 'Inside the NBA' co-hosts to make several jokes at his expense.
Jimmy Butler’s Basketball Shorts Were Reportedly Stained and People Have Theories
A dark yellow stain on Jimmy Butler's shorts had people guessing.
Jason Kelce Reveals He Accidentally Pooped His Pants Before an NFL Game
Kelce said he ran right to the showers after a teammate told him he had "sh*t" running down his leg.
Watch Billie Eilish Prank Call Tyler, The Creator, Tell Him She Pooped Her Pants on First Date
The extent of Billie and Tyler's friendship was on full display.
Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude
Despite numerous calls to police, tenants of a Santa Monica apartment complex say they endure harassment and threats from their neighbor.
Poop Protest Threatens to Taint Lead-up to Paris Olympics
The Seine River is the setting for the defecation demonstration, which could come ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Lily Allen Reveals She Once Had an Onstage Diarrhea Emergency During Concert: 'I Was Desperate to Go to the Toilet'
The "Smile" singer wasn't laughing when she had to run offstage to handle a bathroom emergency.
Nepal to Make Everest Climbers Bring Their Feces Back Down Mountain
The country has implemented new waste regulations for climbers who want to take on the 29,032-foot mountain.
21 Savage Jokingly Asks Fans If He Should Change Poop Line on "Pop Ur Sh*t"
The rapper referenced it from "Pop Ur Sh*t" in a recent Instagram post.
YouTuber Arrested for Throwing Bucket of Poo on Train Passengers
The man regularly performs this stunt as he shown in several of his videos on YouTube.
Drought-Prone California OKs New Rules for Turning Wastewater Directly Into Drinking Water
California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.
Joe Jonas Recounts the Time He Sh*t Himself Mid-Performance: ‘It Has Happened to Many Artists’
"I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now,” the singer confided.
Kid Cudi Promises to Stay a ‘Happy Silly Dude Til I’m Old and Grey’ After Being Trolled for ‘Poopy Pants’ Tweet
Cudi had a few words for followers who clowned him after saying the infamous McDonald's Grimace Shake gave him "poopy pants for 24 hours."