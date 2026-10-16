Delonte West Reveals He Got Married Ahead of His Boxing Match

Ahead of his boxing match against fellow former NBA player Michael Beasley on Friday (Oct. 16), West confirmed his marriage to his unidentified girlfriend in an AI-altered image. This is the third time that West has tied the knot, having divorced from his first wife in 2010 and his second wife, Caressa Madden, in 2020. He shared two children with Madden.

West had a promising start to his career when he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2004, with whom he remained until 2007. He later joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008, but his career tapered dramatically following legal difficulties, including an arrest for firearm possession. By 2016, he was photographed across the United States appearing to be homeless, and in 2020 he was seen panhandling in Texas. He was arrested multiple times in the years that followed, including earlier this year on assault and robbery charges.

He’s since indicated that he’s gotten his life on track and is making the most of his newfound sobriety by hopping into the ring with Michael Beasley as part of streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions series of fight events. The fight is scheduled to kick off on Friday (Oct. 16) alongside additional fights, including a match pitting Deshae Frost against YK Osiris.

During a recent press conference for the fights, West playfully avoided a question from rapper Supa Hot Fire, who asked him if he had “sexual relations” with LeBron James’ mom.

“A gentleman never tells,” West responded.

During a recent stream on Kick with N3on, who gifted the former NBA player with his own streaming setup and $50,000, West revealed that LeBron and his family still check in on him from time to time.