A’ja Wilson Says the ‘Biggest Thing’ Behind Her Defense Is Surprisingly Simple

Key Takeaways
- A’ja Wilson says the real key to her WNBA defensive dominance is relentless footwork that keeps her moving and hard to read, not just her size or athleticism.
- By constantly repositioning so scorers “can’t feel” her, Wilson disrupts their rhythm and contact-based reads, making them uncomfortable before they can get into their moves.
- Aces coach Becky Hammon compares Wilson to a hybrid of Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard for her 1–5 versatility and “quarterbacking” the defense, a level of impact that has rising stars like Kamilla Cardoso studying her game.
A’ja Wilson can overpower opponents, erase shots at the rim and switch onto players who have no business being guarded by someone her size. But when the Las Vegas Aces superstar was asked what keeps her ahead defensively, she didn’t point to strength, length or athleticism. Her answer was considerably simpler: her feet.
“I would say my footwork,” Wilson told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson when asked which part of her game she continues sharpening. “I think the biggest thing when it comes to defense is just moving your feet… and it’s hard work.”
For Wilson, the goal is to make offensive players uncomfortable before they can establish the physical rhythm they want. Contact can help a scorer determine where a defender is positioned, so Wilson tries to take that advantage away.
“We all love contact,” Wilson explained. “In a way, you need it to kind of perform well, you need it to move.”
Wilson said constantly repositioning herself makes it more difficult for opponents to get that read. “You really can’t feel me,” she added. “And that comes from footwork.”
Aces head coach Becky Hammon sees something else behind Wilson’s defensive dominance: a rare ability to defend virtually anybody on the floor. Hammon knows a little about elite defenders after spending years on Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs staff alongside players including Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard.
Asked whether Wilson more closely resembles Duncan or Leonard defensively, Hammon essentially chose both.
“She’s a hybrid,” Hammon told Robinson. “I think A’ja’s strength defensively, and obviously offensively, but defensively especially, is her versatility. Her ability to guard truly 1 through 5.”
There is one area, however, where Hammon sees a particularly strong Duncan comparison. Wilson doesn’t simply execute the Aces’ defense—she helps direct it.
“Something that is very Timmy-esque is just her ability to quarterback the defense from a defensive standpoint,” Hammon said, pointing to Wilson’s communication and ability to organize teammates from the back of the defense. “Tim was an excellent communicator on the defensive end.”
That attention to detail also helps explain why Wilson’s influence now stretches beyond the Aces. Kamilla Cardoso, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, recently told Robinson that Wilson was one of the players she studied before reaching the league herself.
“A’ja Wilson. I always watched her play,” Cardoso said. The connection became even stronger when Cardoso attended South Carolina, where Wilson had already established herself as one of the program’s defining players. “They talked a lot about her career, and I’ve always admired her game.”