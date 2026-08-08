A’ja Wilson Says the ‘Biggest Thing’ Behind Her Defense Is Surprisingly Simple

Aces coach Becky Hammon compares Wilson to a hybrid of Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard for her 1–5 versatility and “quarterbacking” the defense, a level of impact that has rising stars like Kamilla Cardoso studying her game.

By constantly repositioning so scorers “can’t feel” her, Wilson disrupts their rhythm and contact-based reads, making them uncomfortable before they can get into their moves.

A’ja Wilson says the real key to her WNBA defensive dominance is relentless footwork that keeps her moving and hard to read, not just her size or athleticism.

A’ja Wilson can overpower opponents, erase shots at the rim and switch onto players who have no business being guarded by someone her size. But when the Las Vegas Aces superstar was asked what keeps her ahead defensively, she didn’t point to strength, length or athleticism. Her answer was considerably simpler: her feet. “I would say my footwork,” Wilson told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson when asked which part of her game she continues sharpening. “I think the biggest thing when it comes to defense is just moving your feet… and it’s hard work.”

For Wilson, the goal is to make offensive players uncomfortable before they can establish the physical rhythm they want. Contact can help a scorer determine where a defender is positioned, so Wilson tries to take that advantage away. “We all love contact,” Wilson explained. “In a way, you need it to kind of perform well, you need it to move.” Wilson said constantly repositioning herself makes it more difficult for opponents to get that read. “You really can’t feel me,” she added. “And that comes from footwork.” Aces head coach Becky Hammon sees something else behind Wilson’s defensive dominance: a rare ability to defend virtually anybody on the floor. Hammon knows a little about elite defenders after spending years on Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs staff alongside players including Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard. Asked whether Wilson more closely resembles Duncan or Leonard defensively, Hammon essentially chose both.