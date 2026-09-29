Sports

Nick Saban Answers Whether He'll Ever Return to College Football

The legendary Alabama coach explains why NIL and the transfer portal weren't what drove him into retirement.

Nick Saban in a blue suit with a microphone headset smiles while seated outdoors, with flags and a building in the background.
Ella Hall/LSU/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Nick Saban said he retired to spend more time with his family and enjoy life beyond the stress of coaching, signaling no plans for a college football return.
  • He rejected claims that NIL and the transfer portal pushed him out, noting that he had already managed college football’s new landscape for three years.
  • The 74-year-old retired in January 2024 after 28 seasons as a college head coach and a 297-71-1 career record.

Nick Saban is one of the most celebrated coaches in the history of college football. He wrapped up his iconic college football head coaching career with a 297-71-1 overall record in his 28 seasons, according to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.

His final days, of course, were spent as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He announced his retirement from head coaching in January 2024, after Alabama's 2023 season wrapped up.

So, would Saban ever go back to coaching in college football? He's 74 years old, which is the same age as Bill Belichick, who's still in the game coaching for North Carolina.

Saban appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday, and host Mike Greenberg took the opportunity to ask Saban if he'd ever seriously consider returning to coaching.

"I think that it was just time for me," Saban said. "And I think it was time to have some quality of life with family, Miss Terry, enjoy some things we've never been able to do."

Saban also pushed back on the idea that changes such as the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals drove him into retirement.

"Well, that's not why I got out of coaching," Saban said when asked about how the game has changed. "We had three years of this, you know, my last three years. I coached in the NFL, so I was used to managing the salary cap and that type of thing."

He added that "coaching is not a job. It's a way of life," and that was key to why he was ready to leave it.

"So how about let's do something else and have some fun doing something else and not live under this stress level that we've lived under for 50 years," he said.

Related Stories

Nick Chubb
Sports

Former Browns Player Nick Chubb Retires From the NFL at 30 Years Old

His lengthy announcement post suggested it was partly due to injuries.

Trey Alston38 days ago
Will Bill Belichick be fired
Bets

How Bill Belichick's Final Act Turned Into a Disaster

The iconic head coach is on the hottest of seats at North Carolina as the college football season begins.

Matt Burke34 days ago
Deion Sanders Had a Blunt Assessment for Son Shilo
Sports

Deion Sanders Recalls Telling Shilo His NFL Career Was ‘Over’ After Infamous Punch

Coach Prime recalled telling his son to 'pack up' after the ejection, then offered candid advice on what Shilo Sanders should pursue next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago

Trending

1
MusicChris Brown Wins Bid to Revisit $12.9 Million Dog Mauling Verdict, but There's a Catch
2
Pop CultureModel Ana Montana Faces Felony Charges Over Alleged Xanax Prescription Scheme
3
MusicQuavo Says Losing Takeoff 'Eased' His Friction With Offset
4
Pop Culture‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime
5
MusicDiddy Reportedly Pays Inmates for Cooking, Cleaning, and Laundry
6
SneakersNigel Sylvester Pulls Back the Curtain on His Jordan 4 Collab in 'Brick After Brick' Doc

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App