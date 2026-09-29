Nick Saban Answers Whether He'll Ever Return to College Football

Nick Saban is one of the most celebrated coaches in the history of college football. He wrapped up his iconic college football head coaching career with a 297-71-1 overall record in his 28 seasons, according to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.

His final days, of course, were spent as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He announced his retirement from head coaching in January 2024, after Alabama's 2023 season wrapped up.

So, would Saban ever go back to coaching in college football? He's 74 years old, which is the same age as Bill Belichick, who's still in the game coaching for North Carolina.

Saban appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday, and host Mike Greenberg took the opportunity to ask Saban if he'd ever seriously consider returning to coaching.