Deion Sanders Recalls Telling Shilo His NFL Career Was ‘Over’ After Infamous Punch

Key Takeaways
- Deion Sanders said Shilo Sanders' NFL career was “over” immediately after Shilo threw a punch during a Buccaneers preseason game against the Bills.
- Tampa Bay waived the undrafted safety during final cuts, while the NFL fined him $4,669 for the altercation with Bills tight end Zach Davidson.
- With Shilo’s playing days apparently behind him, Deion encouraged his son to pursue streaming full-time and consider living at his Texas home.
Deion Sanders knew Shilo Sanders' NFL dream was finished before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official.
In a new video posted on September 7, Shilo revisited the 2025 preseason punch that got him ejected from a game against the Buffalo Bills—and revealed just how quickly his father called the situation. “You called me after the game,” Shilo reminded him.
Deion didn't soften his response. “Well, dog, it's over now,” he recalled telling his son. Then came the instructions: “Pack up all your stuff, dog.”
That blunt exchange resurfaced during a much looser father-son conversation in Denver, where Shilo was preparing for court and trying to find suits for the week.
The errand eventually turned into dinner with Coach Prime, and from there the conversation drifted into football, work, and what Shilo should be doing now that his playing career is behind him.
Deion encouraged him to lean into streaming full-time and even floated the idea of Shilo using his Texas home rather than paying rent elsewhere.
Naturally, Deion couldn't resist another assessment of his son's skill set. When Shilo joked that moving onto his father's property would come with chores, Deion shot that idea down immediately.
“You're not a general labor type person. You're not built like that,” he said. “Look at your hands. It ain't never been hard day's work in your hands ever, dog.”
Shilo fired back that he'd spent years working for his father's football program. “It ain't benefit me,” he said.
That was all Deion needed to bring the conversation right back to the moment that changed Shilo's NFL trajectory. “You wanted to be Jack the Ripper on the field,” he told him. “You wanted to be Mike Tyson knockout on the field.”
Shilo had been fighting for a Buccaneers roster spot when he got into an altercation with Bills tight end Zach Davidson and threw a punch after the play. He was ejected, later fined $4,669 by the NFL, and waived by Tampa Bay during final cuts.
The loss of that roster spot effectively closed the door on an NFL run that began after Shilo went undrafted in 2025. Before turning pro, he played at South Carolina and Jackson State, then joined Deion and his brother Shedeur at Colorado.
By May 2026, Shilo had already signaled that he was likely done chasing football opportunities.