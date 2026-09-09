Deion Sanders Recalls Telling Shilo His NFL Career Was ‘Over’ After Infamous Punch

With Shilo’s playing days apparently behind him, Deion encouraged his son to pursue streaming full-time and consider living at his Texas home.

Tampa Bay waived the undrafted safety during final cuts, while the NFL fined him $4,669 for the altercation with Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

Deion Sanders said Shilo Sanders' NFL career was “over” immediately after Shilo threw a punch during a Buccaneers preseason game against the Bills.

Deion Sanders knew Shilo Sanders' NFL dream was finished before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official. In a new video posted on September 7, Shilo revisited the 2025 preseason punch that got him ejected from a game against the Buffalo Bills—and revealed just how quickly his father called the situation. “You called me after the game,” Shilo reminded him. Deion didn't soften his response. “Well, dog, it's over now,” he recalled telling his son. Then came the instructions: “Pack up all your stuff, dog.”

That blunt exchange resurfaced during a much looser father-son conversation in Denver, where Shilo was preparing for court and trying to find suits for the week. The errand eventually turned into dinner with Coach Prime, and from there the conversation drifted into football, work, and what Shilo should be doing now that his playing career is behind him. Deion encouraged him to lean into streaming full-time and even floated the idea of Shilo using his Texas home rather than paying rent elsewhere. Naturally, Deion couldn't resist another assessment of his son's skill set. When Shilo joked that moving onto his father's property would come with chores, Deion shot that idea down immediately. “You're not a general labor type person. You're not built like that,” he said. “Look at your hands. It ain't never been hard day's work in your hands ever, dog.”