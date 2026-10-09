Sports

Luka Dončić Reveals What He Told LeBron James After Lakers Exit

Dončić reveals what he told James after his departure and reflects on becoming the new face of the Lakers.

Two basketball players in Lakers jerseys, one wearing number 77, and the other number 23, standing on a court.
Luke Hales/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Luka Dončić said he thanked LeBron James after his Lakers exit, calling their time as teammates “amazing” and saying he learned a lot from him.
  • Dončić called becoming the new face of the Lakers an honor and admitted he regrets playing through a hamstring injury when the team had championship potential.
  • The Lakers will open the 2026–27 season against the Warriors on Oct. 21, while James begins his 76ers run against the Knicks one day earlier.

Luka Doncic was already one of the faces of the Los Angeles Lakers, but now, he's become an even more important piece of the franchise following LeBron James leaving the team.

For eight seasons, James was a large piece of the Lakers' brand and name, so now, Doncic has even more responsibility, and he's opening up about that newfound responsibility as well as his thoughts on James.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix interviewed Doncic and asked him if James reached out to him when he was leaving Los Angeles. Doncic dished that, yes, the two connected, and he explained the vibe.

"Yeah," Doncic said in the interview. He then added, "And I reached out to him. You know, 'Thank you for everything.' Obviously, it was amazing being his teammate. Learned so many things from him."

Asked about the pressure of becoming the franchise's face after James' departure, Doncic said he considers it an honor. He also expressed regret over playing through a hamstring injury last season.

"When it comes to my spirit of trying to win, I am just stubborn," he said. "I felt a little bit in the first half that I should have just stopped. I should have come out. I think we had a team that could compete for the championship. I definitely regret it."

The Los Angeles Lakers play their 2026-27 regular-season opener with a rivalry showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Crypto.com Arena. It'll mark their first regular-season game without James on the roster.

James, of course, announced that he and the Lakers were parting ways during the offseason. He’s now with the Philadelphia 76ers, and their first game of the season is on Tuesday, Oct. 20, going up against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Related Stories

Luka in a blue suit and white shirt smiles at an event, standing against a decorative background.
Sports

Luka Dončić on Being Lakers' Leader With LeBron James Gone: ‘Feels Great’

Luka talks about getting the opportunity to lead the Lakers following LeBron's departure during the team's media day.

Jose Martinez11 days ago
LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, standing on a basketball court, looking focused.
Sports

LeBron Makes His Decision After Leaving Lakers, Signs With the Philadelphia 76ers

The news comes after James told the Lakers that he wouldn't be returning for the 2026-2027 season.

Joe Price78 days ago
Multiple Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading Bronny James from LA Lakers
Sports

Bronny James Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple NBA Teams After LeBron's Lakers Exit

The Lakers guard's improved shooting and willingness to embrace his role have reportedly caught rival executives' attention entering Year 3.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago

Trending

1
MusicOffset and Don Toliver Sample Jodeci's “Freek'n You” on New Single “Every Night”
2
Music50 Cent Shuts Down Any Chance of Peace With Diddy: 'No, Not With Him'
3
MusicThe Kid Mero Tells Lil Wayne to 'Chill' With the Marriages
4
MusicEminem and EZ Mil Team Up With 'Naruto' Star for New Track 'MADARA'
5
Music'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' Tracks From Cardi B, Fuerza Regida Released: Listen Here
6
Music50 Cent Dismisses Jay-Z Album Anniversary Hype: 'Why Is It a Big Deal Now?'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App