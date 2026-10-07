Bronny James Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple NBA Teams After LeBron's Lakers Exit

The Lakers have not indicated they are shopping Bronny, but they must shed a guaranteed contract before opening night and could pursue a consolidation trade.

Bronny raised his shooting to 40.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three in Year 2, while the Lakers now want him to sharpen his defense against primary ball handlers.

Multiple NBA teams reportedly want to trade for Bronny James after his improved shooting and role discipline caught league executives’ attention.

Bronny James could have options outside Los Angeles. Multiple NBA teams have reportedly expressed interest in trading for the Los Angeles Lakers guard as the franchise works through a roster crunch ahead of opening night. The report, coming months after LeBron James left Los Angeles for the Philadelphia 76ers, puts Bronny's future back under the microscope—but this time, the interest reportedly isn't just about his father. According to Yahoo Sports, an unnamed league executive said Bronny's development over his first two seasons has caught other teams’ attention.

"There's definitely interest there," the executive said. "He's gotten much better in a short period. He knows his role, and it's hard to find young guys who just want to excel in their role." No specific teams have been identified, and there is no indication that the Lakers are actively shopping Bronny. Still, the timing is notable. Los Angeles reportedly needs to shed one guaranteed contract before opening night, with Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy among the names that could potentially be moved. A consolidation trade has been floated as one solution, although the Lakers could also simply waive a player. Meanwhile, Bronny has given teams more to evaluate. The Lakers selected him No. 55 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. As a rookie, he averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 rebounds in 27 appearances, shooting 31.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three.