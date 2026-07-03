Featured
From John Cena wearing Reebok Pumps back in the 2000s to Roman Reigns rocking Air Jordan 4s to the ring today, here is a timeline of sneakers in pro wrestling.Mike DeStefano
This cartoon-y new version of the iconic basketball sneakers features a whopping nine Pumps. What do they actually do?Brendan Dunne
From the 'Water' Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R to new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano
Everyone pays attention to what's on Kanye West's feet, but there are moments that have slipped through the media over the years that might surprise you.Matt Welty