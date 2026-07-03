Reebok Pump

The Reebok Pump, launched in 1989 and created by a team led by Paul Litchfield, introduced a groundbreaking inflatable chamber inside the tongue that allowed wearers to customize fit and boost ankle support beyond traditional lacing. This innovation set a new standard in basketball sneakers, blending performance technology with bold design. Collectors prioritize vintage Pump models for their unique blend of tech and style, especially those linked to Dee Brown’s iconic 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest moment when he activated the Pump prior to his contest-winning dunk. Its relevance traces back to that era, cementing its status as both a functional basketball shoe and a cultural symbol in streetwear communities.

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