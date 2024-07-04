Klay Thompson Chose Mavericks Over Lakers Because He Thought It Would’ve Been Warriors All Over Again

Before inking a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson walked away from an opportunity to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a report from ESPN, contract negotiations with the 34-year-old shooting guard to remain with the Golden State Warriors weren’t successful, thus ending his 13-year tenure with the team whom he had spent his entire career with.

Despite his efforts to reconnect with the team, which included a round of golf with owner Joe Lacob, 68, at the elusive Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles in mid-May, Thompson still reportedly found the negotiations of his contract to be “miserable” and felt undervalued compared to his teammates Stephen Curry, 36, and Draymond Green, 34.