Snoop Dogg was among those to provide commentary during Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr's fight last night, and Twitter loved every minute of it.

The West Coast legend performed during the event, but the real highlight for many was what he had to say when the fights took place. One particular comment that stuck with viewers of the event was when he compared Jones and Tyson's fight to "two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue." At another point, he remarked, "Grandma, they out there fighting again," which Michael B. Jordan highlighted on Twitter.

LeBron James in particular was a huge fan of Snoop's comments, calling him "simply the greatest at whatever he does." Even ESPN's Stephen A Smith gave Snoop Dogg props for his commentary. "Are y'all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight," he tweeted. "I don't know about the rest of y'all, but I'm loving this. Snoop's the most entertaining part of this fight. He's doing fantastic."

He wasn't just providing hilarious commentary during the main event, as he also came through with some memorable moments during the Nate Robinson and Jake Paul fight. "Oh my god! Lord have mercy," he said when Paul first downed Robinson. "Take my hand, lead me home, let me stand," he sang as Robinson climbed back on his feet. "Goodnight Irene."

