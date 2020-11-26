Michael Jordan is doing his part to help fight hunger in America.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, the NBA legend announced he had donated $2 million to Feeding America, a nonprofit hunger-relief organization with food banks across the country. Jordan confirmed the donation came from the proceeds he earned from The Last Dance, the wildly popular docuseries that chronicled his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The $2 million will benefit food banks in Chicago as well as the Carolinas.

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said in a statement. "I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas in Chicago to help feed America’s hungry."

You can learn more about Feeding America, including how to support its cause, at the organization's website.

Prior to The Last Dance premiere, Jordan announced he would donate some of the proceeds to Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that pairs underserved youth with a professional mentor. Back in July, the Hall of Famer announced he and Jordan Brand would donate $100 million to organizations committed to combating racial inequality. The donation will be spread out over a 10-year period.