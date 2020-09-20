Watching sports from home with few options to visit stadiums may be necessary to curb the pandemic, but one fan in the City of Champions wasn't having it.

On Sunday, a fan snuck into Fenway Park while the Boston Red Sox took on their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees.

The man was somehow able to climb the Green Monster in center-field. The players eventually noticed him when the determined fan started shouting, and threw what appeared to be a blue hat on the field. Shortly after his grand entrance, security arrived to take him away.

At the time of the delay, the Red Sox were ahead 9-1, so his antics added some much-needed excitement to the blowout game.