UFC star Conor McGregor has said that he's lined up his next big fight, and it'll be a boxing match between him and Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor revealed his plans on Twitter after briefly addressing Diego Sanchez, who expressed interest in making his last fight one against McGregor. "I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East," he wrote, giving little in the way of details. "It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight." He previously fought with Floyd Mayweather, who said in July that he would be open to a rematch in the future.

As of right now, McGregor didn't give an indication as to when the fight would take place. ESPN reports that it could down somewhere between late December or early January, although that is subject to change. As his future in the UFC remains foggy, McGregor's manager Audie Attar said the UFC is on-board with the fight and that he's likely to return to the UFC next year.

Earlier this month, McGregor was arrested for indecent exposure and alleged sexual assault following an altercation in a bar in Corscia, France. He was arrested and taken into custody after a complaint was issued to police.