Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested for indecent exposure and alleged sexual assault after an altercation that occurred in a bar in Corsica, France.

According to Mirror, McGregor was reportedly arrested and taken into custody after a complaint was issued to police on Thursday following the incident at the bar. "Following a complaint filed on Sept. 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police," read a statement from the prosecutor.

A representative of McGregor's also released a statement denying any of the claims brought against him."Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released."

McGregor has been in the Corsica area for several weeks as he prepared for a charity event, and was set to take a trip to Monaco on Saturday alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco but was forced to withdraw. Last month, McGregor also took part in the start of the Tour de France alongside the Princess and Prince Albert II. He also hasn't fought since January, with all his upcoming fighting events being thwarted by COVID-19 canceling sporting events.

Recently, Floyd Mayweather also expressed that he would be interested in fighting McGregor in a boxing rematch if the price were right. "For now, I'm happily retired," Mayweather clarified. "You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”