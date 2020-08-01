J. Cole's hoop dreams have been on display since he first appeared on the scene. Now, it seems like Cole is tired of making a lengthy metaphor between the game and his rap career and is deciding to go after his dreams.

On Friday, Master P told TMZ that he spoke to Cole directly about making the transition from rap to the NBA—something P. Miller famously did during the 1998 and 1999 pre-seasons. P claims that Cole is taking the task seriously and is hoping to be the next rapper to make that jump.

"When I talked to J. Cole, he was like 'You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'" P said. "I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a lot of hate, it's gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole—he got the right size, he in the gym!"

Rumors of Cole pursuing the NBA started to surface last week when the rapper released a commercial for his new puma basketball shoe, the RS-Dreamer. In the 30 second spot, Cole can be seen working out while Master P narrates.

"I know you ain't about to do what I think you about to try to do?" Master P says. "'Cause that would be crazy and you ain't crazy is you? I mean what's the odds? I know you got more sense than that young blood. Hold up. I think the homie really trying to do it."

It also follows Cole's recent feature piece for The Players' Tribune. In his article "The Audacity," Cole explains how basketball has always come second to rap. In fact, he even gave up a chance to be a walk-on at St. John's to focus on his equally "delusional" dream of being one of the greatest rappers ever. After achieving all of his musical goals, it appears as Cole will now set his sights on his second love. And although it sounds crazy, Master P thinks Cole can do it as long as he believes in himself.

"But, what I told him ... this a different time we're in. They're going to pick you apart! You're gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don't hit every shot, they—you know in the NBA, they don't hit every shot but they believe in them," P said. "So, you're gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you."