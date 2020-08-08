Warriors forward Draymond Green may have said a little too much during his appearance on “Inside the NBA” Friday night.

After being asked about the Phoenix Suns’ success in the season restart (the team is currently 4-0), Green praised Devin Booker and then suggested that he should leave the Suns.

"It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix," Green told hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. "It's not good for him. It's not good for his career. Sorry, Chuck. But they gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man somewhere he can play great basketball all the time and win because he's that type of player."

Johnson immediately realized Green’s comments could be interpreted as tampering. “Are you tampering?” he asked.

"Maybe," Green responded.

According to NBC, Booker is currently averaging 28 points and 6.5 assists during games since the season restart, helping Phoenix get on a path toward a playoff spot in the West.

The comments from Green, since he’s an active player, could result in a fine from the NBA due to tampering. It’s unclear whether the NBA will actually make any moves to punish him.

Booker is wrapping up the first season of a five-year, $158 million contract extension he signed with the Suns.