UPDATED 7/22, 1:52 p.m. ET: New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is making it clear how he feels about the allegations of racist comments levied at team owner Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson.

"We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong," he tweeted, linking to a story about the report. "Right is right. Wrong is wrong! If u don't think this is wrong you're part of the problem not the solution."

Read the original story below.

Unsurprisingly to most Americans, a billionaire NFL owner and member of President Donald Trump's staff is an alleged racist who abuses his power.

Sources tell CNN that the State Department investigated Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson after allegations surfaced, claiming that he made racist and sexist comments to staff members and tried to use his position as the Ambassador to the United Kingdom to further Trump's business in the country.

Johnson reportedly made racists generalizations about Black men and questioned the necessity of Black History Month. In 2018, he was scheduled to appear at an annual Black History Month event. When asked about the occasion, he "appeared agitated and asked if the audience would be 'a whole bunch of Black people.'" He then wondered why Black people would need a whole month to celebrate their history when the "real challenge" was keeping Black fathers in the home.

Another source then went on to claim that Johnson made comments that were equally "cringeworthy" about women staffers' looks. Although it was a "struggle" to get him on board for a "feminist" International Women's Day event, Johnson made it clear that he prefers working with women—but only because women work harder than men for less pay. He also commented on how the women around him were dressed on multiple occasions.

"He's said some pretty sexist, racist [things]," a diplomat with knowledge said when describing the interactions to CNN.

Johnson is also accused of using his position to earn the President additional income. As the UK Ambassador, Johnson lobbied for The Open to be held at Trump's Turnberry, Scotland resort in 2018. The New York Times first reported this information, leading a UK government spokesperson to issue a statement claiming that Johnson "made no request" to UK cabinet minister, David Mundell.

"The previous Secretary of State for Scotland had an introductory meeting with the US Ambassador in early 2018. A number of issues were discussed, reflecting the close cultural and economic ties between Scotland and the USA," the spokesperson said. "Mr. Johnson made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting event."

Johnson may be a political figure, but he's best known as the owner of the New York Jets. Since 2000, he and his brother, Chris Johnson, have had control of the team, which makes his comments about Black men very disturbing as 70% of the players in the NFL are Black men. The Johnson brothers are also the heirs to the Johnson & Johnson corporation.