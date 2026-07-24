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Zohran Mamdani in a suit waves to a cheering crowd holding signs in a large indoor venue.
Style

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Confirms He and First Lady Will Not Attend 2026 Met Gala

Mamdani has “love” for the “incredible museum,” but is keeping his focus on boosting affordability for New Yorkers.

Trace William Cowen104 days ago
A woman with long black hair poses in front of a TikTok Clubhouse sign, wearing a black and yellow outfit.
Music

Cardi B Wants to Avoid Politics After Encounter With Trump Advisor: 'I Feel a Little Paranoid'

Bardi wants to opt out of talking politics after a dust-up with Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz over a Politico report about Nicki Minaj.

Complex Staff153 days ago
(L-R) Donald Trump and Bill Maher.
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Claims Bill Maher Was 'Scared' During White House Dinner: 'He Was Extremely Nervous'

Recounting the experience on social media, the U.S. president claimed the TV host had "ZERO confidence."

Trey Alston166 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a white fur coat smiling on the left; Cardi B speaking at a podium in a white outfit on the right.
Music

Nicki Minaj Smiles Silently After Trump Adviser Seemingly Shades Cardi B

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz took a subtle jab at Minaj's "competition," seemingly referencing Cardi B's 2024 speech for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Alex Ocho183 days ago
Zohran Mamdani in a dark coat and blue tie stands at a podium outdoors, with blurred greenery and a building in the background.
Life

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Bans Hotel Junk Fees: 'Let Today Be a Warning'

"Deceptive business practices do not have a home here," Mamdani said.

Trace William Cowen189 days ago
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NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City
Life

Nicolás Maduro Declares Himself a "War Prisoner" in First Court Appearance

The former Venezuelan leader said he is a "decent man," while his wife called herself "completely innocent."

Shawn Setaro206 days ago
(L-R) Gavin Newsom and Halle Berry.
Pop Culture

Gavin Newsom Responds to Halle Berry's 'Devaluing' Women Accusations

It comes after the Oscar-winning actor hit out at the California governor for vetoing legislation related to menopause.

tara mahadevan237 days ago
A man in a suit and red tie sits in a leather chair with flags in the background.
Life

Man Named Adolf Hitler Uunona Poised for Another Election Victory in Namibia

The politician said his father named hi unaware of the historical signifcance of the name.

Trace William Cowen247 days ago
An American Airlines plane taking off from an airport, with a control tower and terminal buildings in the background.
Life

Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Makes Emergency Stop Due to 'Disruptive' Passenger

It’s unclear what the passenger did or said to force an emergency stop.

tara mahadevan259 days ago
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Former US vice president Kamala Harris discusses her new memoir '107 Days' at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival 2025, in London.
Life

Kamala Harris Says She's 'Not Done,' Could Have Second Presidential Bid

The former U.S. Vice President was given just 107 days to run her campaign last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams278 days ago
Police and security personnel outside the Democratic National Headquarters. A black SUV is parked in front.
Life

'Potential Bomb Threat' Prompted Police Response at DNC Headquarters, Capitol Cops Say

"We are checking inside of the building out of an abundance of caution," a police rep said.

Trace William Cowen322 days ago
A man takes a selfie in a dispensary, with Mayor Eric Adams in a cap and white shirt visible in the background.
Life

Eric Adams Filmed by Random Person in Weed Dispensary: ‘It Smell Good in Here'

Last year, Adams announced that New York City incinerated more than four tons of seized cannabis products from illegal weed shops.

Alex Ocho322 days ago
Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho381 days ago
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50 Cent performing, wearing a NY cap and gold chains; presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2025 NYC mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani.
Music

50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani $258,750 to Leave NYC: 'I'm Not Feeling This Plan'

Predictably, 50 Cent does not like Zohran Mamdani's plans to tax the rich.

Joe Price398 days ago
Drake and Jagmeet Singh
Music

Drake Calls Canadian Politician a 'Goof' for Attending Kendrick Show in Toronto

Drake messaged Jagmeet Singh and called him a "goof."

Trey Alston410 days ago
Cory Booker in a suit and Mariah Carey singing in a gold dress on stage.
Life

Cory Booker Says He Once Went on Blind Date With Mariah Carey: 'Clearly Not a Love Match'

"There were witnesses," Cory joked in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen413 days ago

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