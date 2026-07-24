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In an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, Stephen A. Smith spoke about his background in politics, revealing that he was approached to run for Senate.Brad Callas
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President Biden, LeBron James, Chris Evans, Steve Kerr, and More React to Texas Elementary School Shooting
Athletes, entertainers, and politicians took to social media with some calling for gun control in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.Brad Callas
Ted Cruz has once again become a punching bag on social media after he criticized Big Bird, a fictional character, for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.Brad Callas
The move to sell Baldwin-referencing clothing following the death of Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old director of photography of 'Rust,' is being criticized.Brenton Blanchet