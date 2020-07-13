Raptors basketball is returning, within the confines of an Orlando bubble, and we don't really know what it will look like. What we do know is that the team's 2019-20 season, before the pandemic hit, was a joy to watch. There was a purity to watching this particular group root, fight for, and lift each other through 64 games.

As clichés would have it, the NBA is a brotherhood. Listen to the way Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam talk about each other, Kyle Lowry call Siakam beloved, watch Marc Gasol take a little moment on the bench to mentor someone, or Serge Ibaka teach Terence Davis good habits, and all of that helps translate to success on the court. That bond has also helped make for some hilarious moments, so without further ado, here are the 10 funniest moments of the Raptors' season (so far).