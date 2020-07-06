Walt Disney has revealed details of its first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production company RaVision Media.

According to a report from ESPN, the deal focuses on “telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.”

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

These projects under this deal will expand across Disney’s network of media entities, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and the Undefeated. A series from ESPN that documents Kaepernick’s life over the past five years is the first project in development.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said, per ESPN. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Additional details about the deal are expected to be released at a later time.

Last month Netflix announced Kaepernick's parnertship with director Ava DuVernay to release a scripted series about the quarterback's high school years titled Colin in Black & White. The dramatic limited series wrapped up writing sessions in May, and we are still waiting on an official release date.