Not only has COVID-19 stalled sports, but it has also ruined vacation plans. Yet, one Minor League front office saw this as an opportunity to give fans the best of both worlds.

This week, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos revealed that it has listed its stadium on Airbnb for guests who want to spend the night in a Minor League ballpark.

For $1,500 a night (plus fees), up to 10 guests can stay in the stadium. Per USA Today, there are four bunk beds and two queen-sized beds in rooms next to the clubhouse. Visitors will also have full access to the stadium—including the batting cages.

"Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field!" the listing reads along with describing the clubhouse's features.

"Four leather couches, two flat screen TVs, a ping pong table, padded chairs and two large tables," the listing continues. "Two bathrooms with showers are connected directly to the clubhouse."

Additionally, a Blue Wahoos staff member will be on-sight to answer any questions and provide security.

The Blue Wahoos is an AA farm team affiliated with the Minnesota Twins. The team plays in the Southern League and is co-owned by professional golfer, Bubba Watson. The listing appeared after the MLB announced that Minor League games will not be played due to the coronavirus.

Along with being a home for overnight guests, the Blue Wahoos set up a disc golf course on the field this weekend. The team has also been hosting movie nights, firework celebrations, and brunches.