A remixed Stüssy x Nike collab, J. Cole's new Puma sneaker, and the latest work from Concepts highlight this week's slate of sneaker releases.

The drops kick off today with the Salehe Bembury x Anta SB-02. On Wednesday, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater debuts in three colorways alongside the Facetasm x Jordan Why Not Zer0.4. Thursday morning will mark the release of the J. Cole x Puma Dreamer 2 and "Southern Flame" Concepts x Converse pack. On Friday, the "Frozen Lemonade" Adidas ZX 8000, "Dyed" Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1s, "Dunkman" LeBron 18, and "Rayguns" Kyrie 7 all make their way to select retailers. The week concludes with the "University Gold" Air Jordan 9 on Saturday morning.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.