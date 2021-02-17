Nike members have a love-hate relationship with the brand’s SNKRS app that often leans towards the latter, but one notification people are always happy to see is the elusive Second Chance restock. With Michael Jordan’s 59th birthday taking place tomorrow, reports of a high-heat Second Chance opportunity are making the rounds.

According to the popular sneaker info account zSneakerHeadz, SNKRS is planning a multi-shoe Second Chance restock for select members. Similar to the app’s Exclusive Access drops, a notification of the Second Chance release is sent to select users ahead of the launch, which in this case is expected to take place sometime tomorrow. Highlights include the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in “Sail,” Air Jordan 11 Adapt, Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” Fragment x Air Jordan 3, and the “Jubilee” Air Jordan 11.

The “Sail” Off-White x Air Jordan 5 was released in October 2020 and was a follow-up to Virgil Abloh’s black colorway of the sneaker. The black version released around this time last year during NBA All-Star Weekend and was later named Complex’s Sneaker of the Year.

An exact time for this Second Chance offering has not been announced, but previous similar examples have usually happened at noon ET. Check back for updates as more information is made available and keep an eye on your phone for possible notifications.