Adidas and Korn Are Releasing More Sneakers Soon

The next Korn x Adidas collaboration is slated to arrive in May.

Apr 03, 2024
Korn Adidas Campus 2
Korn’s next Adidas collaboration is scheduled to release in May. Via Adidas
Korn Adidas Campus 2
Korn’s next Adidas collaboration is scheduled to release in May. Via Adidas

Pioneering alt-metal band Korn is working with Adidas on more collaborative sneakers and apparel, according to an internal Adidas brand document viewed by Complex. The second wave of Korn x Adidas is scheduled to drop on May 15, per sources with knowledge of the rollout plan for the sneakers.

Adidas and reps for Korn declined to comment on the upcoming collaboration.

Adidas gear has been a uniform for the band since they emerged in the early 1990s. Lead singer Jonathan Davis customized his Adidas tracksuits into sequined, Liberace-style remixes. Korn even released a song called "A.D.I.D.A.S." in 1996 and had a relationship with the sneaker brand that involved a steady flow of free product. Adidas was hesitant to sign them to a proper deal though—collaborations between sneaker brands and musical acts weren’t yet a common practice when Korn were topping charts at the end of the millennium.

Adidas finally connected with Korn for a proper collaboration in 2023, dropping a range of co-branded sneakers and apparel last October. The project, a moment that the brand and its fans waited decades for, was highly anticipated and quickly sold out.

Korn Adidas Campus 2
The Korn x Adidas Campus 2 is scheduled to release in May. Via Adidas
Korn Adidas Supermodified
A new Korn x Adidas Supermodified will also release in May. Via Adidas

Leaked images from their next collaboration, shown here, depict versions of the Adidas Campus 2 (price $120, style number IF4282) and Adidas Supermodified (price $150, style number IF4283) with Korn’s logo on the tongues and heels. The Campus 2 is connected to the Korn album Follow the Leader and uses its artwork on the insoles.

The apparel comprises a green sequined tracksuit, socks, a hat, and a long sleeve T-shirt with the Follow the Leader album art.

Korn Adidas sequined tracksuit green
Korn and Adidas will release a green sequined tracksuit. Via Adidas
Adidas Korn collaboration apparel displayed, including a shirt with graphic design, and branded socks and sleeve patches
Korn’s next Adidas collaboration includes a Follow The Leader shirt. Via Adidas

Like the projected release date, the final versions of the apparel and shoes are subject to change. The Adidas document breaking down the capsule, where these images come from, notes that they are all works in progress and may differ slightly from what will be available at retail.

The document indicates that there is even more to come from Korn x Adidas. A third drop of the collaboration, centered around the 30th anniversary of Korn’s self-titled debut album from 1994, will arrive in October. It is tentatively set to feature an Adidas Superstar with interchangeable stripes, a reversible tracksuit, and an Adidas kilt akin to the ones Davis has worn.

KornAdidas

Latest in Sneakers