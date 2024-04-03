Adidas and Korn Are Releasing More Sneakers Soon

Pioneering alt-metal band Korn is working with Adidas on more collaborative sneakers and apparel, according to an internal Adidas brand document viewed by Complex. The second wave of Korn x Adidas is scheduled to drop on May 15, per sources with knowledge of the rollout plan for the sneakers.

Adidas and reps for Korn declined to comment on the upcoming collaboration.

Adidas gear has been a uniform for the band since they emerged in the early 1990s. Lead singer Jonathan Davis customized his Adidas tracksuits into sequined, Liberace-style remixes. Korn even released a song called "A.D.I.D.A.S." in 1996 and had a relationship with the sneaker brand that involved a steady flow of free product. Adidas was hesitant to sign them to a proper deal though—collaborations between sneaker brands and musical acts weren’t yet a common practice when Korn were topping charts at the end of the millennium.