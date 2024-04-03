Adidas and Korn Are Releasing More Sneakers Soon

Pioneering alt-metal band Korn is working with Adidas on more collaborative sneakers and apparel, according to an internal Adidas brand document viewed by Complex. The second wave of Korn x Adidas is scheduled to drop on May 15, per sources with knowledge of the rollout plan for the sneakers.
Adidas and reps for Korn declined to comment on the upcoming collaboration.
Adidas gear has been a uniform for the band since they emerged in the early 1990s. Lead singer Jonathan Davis customized his Adidas tracksuits into sequined, Liberace-style remixes. Korn even released a song called "A.D.I.D.A.S." in 1996 and had a relationship with the sneaker brand that involved a steady flow of free product. Adidas was hesitant to sign them to a proper deal though—collaborations between sneaker brands and musical acts weren’t yet a common practice when Korn were topping charts at the end of the millennium.
Adidas finally connected with Korn for a proper collaboration in 2023, dropping a range of co-branded sneakers and apparel last October. The project, a moment that the brand and its fans waited decades for, was highly anticipated and quickly sold out.
Leaked images from their next collaboration, shown here, depict versions of the Adidas Campus 2 (price $120, style number IF4282) and Adidas Supermodified (price $150, style number IF4283) with Korn’s logo on the tongues and heels. The Campus 2 is connected to the Korn album Follow the Leader and uses its artwork on the insoles.
The apparel comprises a green sequined tracksuit, socks, a hat, and a long sleeve T-shirt with the Follow the Leader album art.
Like the projected release date, the final versions of the apparel and shoes are subject to change. The Adidas document breaking down the capsule, where these images come from, notes that they are all works in progress and may differ slightly from what will be available at retail.
The document indicates that there is even more to come from Korn x Adidas. A third drop of the collaboration, centered around the 30th anniversary of Korn’s self-titled debut album from 1994, will arrive in October. It is tentatively set to feature an Adidas Superstar with interchangeable stripes, a reversible tracksuit, and an Adidas kilt akin to the ones Davis has worn.