Today marked another eventful sneaker release Saturday, with several prizes up for grabs early this morning. At the top of the list was Sean Cliver's highly anticipated "Holiday Special" colorway of the resurgent Nike SB Dunk Low, along with the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 13 Retro and pieces from Drake's NOCTA Nike Sportswear collection. Most of the potential buying activity was directed toward the SNKRS app, which, as usual, resulted in mostly everyone who attempted to make a purchase empty-handed and feeling pretty pissed off. So much that SNKRS took the top trend on Twitter in the United States for a lengthy amount of time.

A Saturday tradition unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/c324kJrE6f — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 19, 2020

As you may have guessed, the vast majority of tweets mentioning SNKRS weren't exactly sent in support of the app. Sneakerheads are understandably (and predictably) unhappy, so we've rounded up some of the best reactions to today's drop to help us all smile through the pain.

LMFAO of course SNKRS is #1 trending rn. We wake up everyday to get handed L’s. @Nike pic.twitter.com/mVZ9lWtM3k — AceOfSpades (@khushpate1) December 19, 2020

Snkrs app is the biggest piece of shit ever created. The game dead af — Kyle Mata (@trxp_gxd) December 19, 2020

Things didn't go badly for everyone.

What we're all really thinking...