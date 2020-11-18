Nike continues to reward SNKRS users for their activity with Exclusive Access and Second Chance offers to upcoming and recently released Kobe Bryant sneakers tomorrow.

Featured in the latest SNKRS promotions are an Exclusive Access early shot at the "Alternate Bruce Lee" Nike Kobe 5 Protro as well as a Second Chance at the "5 Rings" Kobe 5 Protro that released last month.

Notifications have been sent out to users for both pairs, but even if you didn't get notified, it's worth checking your app tomorrow, Nov. 18 at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) just in case.

The "5 Rings" Kobe 5 first released in 2010 in celebration of the late Lakers legend's five NBA championships. The Los Angeles-apropos purple and gold colorway is covered in a print referencing the five wins in various fonts and forms. Its upgraded Protro retro version was first released almost exactly a month ago on Oct. 15 and will be restocked for select users tomorrow.

Making its first appearance at retail is the "Alternate Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 Protro. As its name suggests, this new style is a flip of the fan-favorite "Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 colorway, a tribute to Bryant's love for the martial artist's work. Unlike the Game of Death-inspired yellow upper of the original color, this alternative version uses a white-based upper but retains the bloody claw mark near the front. Those who didn't receive Exclusive Access to the "Alternate Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 Protro will have another chance to pick them up next week on Nov. 24.