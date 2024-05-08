Adidas Names Candace Parker President Of Women’s Basketball

Adidas announced today that WNBA veteran Candace Parker will be the brand’s new president of women’s basketball, effective immediately.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with Adidas,” Parker said in a statement. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by Adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women's sports. It's not just about products; it's about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”

Parker, who announced her retirement from professional basketball just last week, signed with Adidas when she first went pro in 2008 and has been with the brand since. Adidas released a signature collection of apparel and footwear for Parker in 2021.

“We are honored to be a part of Candace’s historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within Adidas Basketball,” said Eric Wise, Adidas’ global GM of basketball. “As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.”

Adidas says that in her new role, Parker will create a platform at the brand to uplift women’s sports. Parker’s appointment comes amid fresh energy around women’s basketball, which has been galvanized recently by young stars like Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson.