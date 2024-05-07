Kyrie and Anta Are Releasing Mother’s Day Sneakers

Kyrie Irving will celebrate Mother’s Day this year with a new colorway of his Anta Kai 1 that was designed as a tribute to his late mother, Elizabeth Irving. The “Mother’s Day” Anta Kai 1 will release exclusively at Sneaker Room in New Jersey on Saturday, May 11, for $125.

Irving wore the “Mother’s Day” Anta Kai 1 during a Dallas Mavericks playoff game at the end of April, logging 40 points in a loss to the Clippers.

A press release from Anta describes the shoe’s vibrant colors as a reference to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which Irving has connections to. The sneaker has text hits in a hieroglyphic-style font that read “Elizabeth” and “Mother.”

Anta credits the shoe’s look to design director Jared Subawon, color design director Shaneika Warden, and graphic designer Astin Davis.

The “Mother’s Day” Anta Kai 1 will be available in men’s sizes from 8 to 13.