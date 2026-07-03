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Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner' B75571 (Lateral)
Sneakers

'Wave Runner' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s Are Restocking in March

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is restocking in the OG "Wave Runner" colorway in March 2022. Get the latest details on the restock of the beloved makeup here.

Mike DeStefano1584 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail/Fire Red/Muslin/Black' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Off-White x Air Jordan 5s and More Reportedly Restocking on SNKRS App

On Michael Jordan's birthday, the Nike SNKRS app is reportedly offering Second Chance restock access to the Off-White x Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 11s, & more.

Riley Jones1976 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Dark Mocha Release Date 555088 105 Pair
Sneakers

A Bunch of Air Jordans Are Restocking Tomorrow

Retailer Snipes is restocking a bunch of Air Jordans for December 2020 including the 'Mocha' Air Jordan 1, 'Tie-Dye' Air Jordan 1, & 'What the' Air Jordan 5.

Riley Jones2053 days ago
Nike Dunk High SP 'Michigan' CZ8149 700 Lateral
Sneakers

Nike Dunks Are Restocking on the SNKRS App

The SNKRS app has given select members who watched Nike's new "The Story of Dunk" video series access to a limited restock of Nike Dunks.

Victor Deng2095 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low CT5053 001
Sneakers

A Bunch of Hyped Sneakers Are Dropping Again for Retail

Some of the year's most coveted sneakers will be available again at retail pricing via this SneakerTrees restock benefiting charities. Find out more here.

Victor Deng2165 days ago
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air jordan 1 satin 'shattered backboard'
Sneakers

Nike Just Restocked a Ton of Sold-Out Air Jordans

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nike has restocked a number of sold-out Air Jordan sneakers for its Jordan Reserve Air Access promotion on SNKRS.

Riley Jones2794 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 AJ4219 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max 1/97 Is Restocking This Week

Sean Wotherspoon's popular Nike Air Max 1/97 collaboration is restocking in London this weekend. The restock marks the opening of End.'s new flagship store.

Mike DeStefano2838 days ago
Air Jordan 1 'Homage to Home' 861428 061 (Pair)
Sneakers

Finish Line Is Restocking Sold Out Air Jordans Tomorrow

Details on retailer Finish Line's Air Jordan restock for September 2018 with second chances at drops including the "Homage to Home" Air Jordan 1, "Win Like '96" Air Jordan 11, and the "Michigan" Air Jordan 12.

Riley Jones2865 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 'Turtle Dove'
Sneakers

These Yeezys Aren't Restocking After All

Potential 2018 restock details on Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 'Turtle Dove' sneakers along with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in 'Beluga' and 'Green.'

Riley Jones2891 days ago
Off White x Nike Air Presto 'Polar Opposites/White' AA3830 100 (Lateral)
Sneakers

One More Chance to Cop the Latest Off-White x Nike Air Presto

Nike will be raffling off pairs of the white Off-White x Nike Air Prestos from Virgil Abloh's 'Polar Opposites' pack later this week via the Nike SNKRS app.

Mike DeStefano2901 days ago
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Air Jordan III "Black Cement"
Sneakers

Foot Locker Just Dropped a Major Air Jordan Restock

Foot Locker has randomly restocked a bunch of Air Jordan retros including the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, 'Gatorade' Air Jordan 6, 'Michigan' Air Jordan 12, and more.

Mike DeStefano2913 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Gold Top 3 861428 001
Sneakers

Nike SNKRS Restocked a Bunch of Air Jordan 1s

Nike dropped a surprise restock on its SNKRS app this morning exclusively for select members that includes previously sold out releases of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 11.

Mike DeStefano2915 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Tinker Release Date AQ3835 160 Main
Sneakers

Villa Just Restocked a Ton of Air Jordan and Nike Heat

Retailer Villa is holding a 'Missed Heat' sneaker restock featuring sought-after Nike and Jordan styles including the 'Katrina' and 'Tinker' Air Jordan 3s and more.

Riley Jones2927 days ago
Reign New York
Sneakers

This Retailer Is Providing a Second Chance at Limited Sneakers

New York retailer Reign introduces its Releases and weekly Deadstock platforms which will make it easier for sneakerheads to cop limited-edition and hard-to-find drops.

Mike DeStefano2957 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 AJ4219 200 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Chance to Cop Sean Wotherspoon's Air Max 1/97

Nike has given select SNKRS members the ability to purchase a restock of the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97.

Mike DeStefano2964 days ago
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Nike Hyperadapt 843871 001 Quarter
Sneakers

Nike Just Restocked a Ton of HyperAdapts

Nike just restocked its self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers in nine different styles, but they won't last long. Get them here.

Riley Jones2967 days ago
Nike Off White Air Presto
Sneakers

Surprise Restock of Off-White x Nike Prestos

The Off-White x Nike Air Presto restocked on Nike SNKRS for select account holders.

Mike DeStefano2970 days ago
Adidas AlphaEdge 4D
Sneakers

The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D Is Returning

The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D is restocking in the near future.

Mike DeStefano2978 days ago

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