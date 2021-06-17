Any sneakerhead knows StockX is a go-to place to cop a some new kicks, streetwear, and accessories. Given that they’re so deep in the sneaker game, it only makes sense that they’ve put together the numbers for the best-selling sneakers on the e-commerce platform in Canada.

The stats break down the purchases from May 2020 to May 2021, and they reveal that Nike is the brand to beat. Canadians are loving their Air Jordans, which dominated the list with eight of the 10 sneakers belonging to the AJ fam. The top spot went to the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Chicago Toe,” followed by the Jordan 1 Retro High Black Game “Royal Toe.”

The non-Jordans on the list included the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage “White/Black,” which claimed the seventh spot, and the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Core “Black/Red” in last place.

In terms of global price premiums, StockX reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low UNC W was the highest on the list at 162 percent, and the Nike Blazer Mid 77 Vintage “White Black” was the lowest at three percent.

They also looked at average resale prices. If you’re looking to get rid of your Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Dark Mocha” kicks, you’re in luck, as these resell for more than any other shoe on the list at $414. However, if you’re trying to resell your Nike Blazers, you’ll likely only get about $103.

Check out the list below to see if your favourite sneakers made the cut: