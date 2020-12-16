If a sneaker doesn’t resell for more than its original retail price, does it even matter? Don’t answer that question. Of course that’s not the sole way to judge a piece of footwear these days, but it often feels like it. The resale market is a multi-billion-dollar industry and sneakers are often available on the secondary market before they even release. With sneakers selling out instantly, you're often left spending a non-regulated sum from a reseller. But you need to be a smart consumer, too, and know what things are going for these days. With that in mind, we compiled the most expensive sneakers of 2020. We sourced StockX’s data and didn’t include unreleased sneakers, friends and family sneakers, or the prices of special packaging. Here’s the list.